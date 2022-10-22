'Ku Lo Sa': Oxlade releases music video for viral song

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian artiste Oxlade has released the official music video for his viral song 'Ku Lo Sa'.



The song was first performed on the COLORS platform and subsequently released to other streaming platforms on Friday, 10 June 2022.



About 34 million YouTube views later, the adored vocalist has released the official visual work for the international hit.



The video, spanning 2 minutes and 28 seconds was directed by Director K and production was handled by JM Films and Toby Barber.



Signed to Epic Records and by extension Columbia Records, Oxlade performed 'Ku Lo Sa' at the 2022 Global Citizens Festival held in Accra, Ghana at the Black Star Square.



He had been invited on stage by headliner Usher Raymond IV.



Before he exited, jumped and passionately hugged the American R&B legend.



