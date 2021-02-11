Entertainment of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Krymi loses father

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Henry Nuamah, popularly known as Krymi has lost his father to death.



He made this announcement in a social media post Thursday, February 11, 2021.



In his post sighted by GhanaWeb, the ‘Party Gbee’ hitmaker noted that his deceased father played a critical role in shaping him to become who he is now in the public domain.



He added that his father’s demise has been the worst news he’s ever heard in life.



“I have received the worst news. My father has passed away! I just lost the man who taught me everything I know. The man who made me who I am today!” his post read.



Meanwhile, some musicians including Randy Amoah, known in showbiz as Yawberk and Ghanaians have poured in their condolences to the musician and his family.



“My deepest condolences to you and the whole family bro. May God keep you strong!,” @yawberk’s post read.



“Our condolence from the team of @LegonCitiesFC to your family.”



Read Krymi's post and some reactions below.





My deepest condolences to you & the whole family bro. May God keep you strong! ???????????? — Jxt Call me Berk! (@yawberk_og) February 11, 2021

Awwn sorry ... Sorry take heart — BELLA???? (@IsobelSpio) February 11, 2021

Our condolence from the team of @LegonCitiesFC to your family — Legon Cities FC News (@legoncfcnews) February 11, 2021

It's sad to start the day with this heart breaking news but try to hold yourself Bro.

My Condolences ????????????#kwesiarmahnews #BrokenHeartIsReal pic.twitter.com/CiWZIxYKka — #KwesiArmahNews (@kwesiarmahnews) February 11, 2021