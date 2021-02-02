Music of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Dollar Bill Promotions

Kpanlogo Yede joins Sound Lion Records addiction awareness campaign

Nana Kottens, CEO of Sound Lion Records

Kpanlogo Yede, a multicultural association based in Vaasa, Finland, joins Sound Lion Records (SLR) global campaign to create awareness about addiction and the opioid crisis around the world.



For over 10 years, Kpanlogo Yede has been working with organizations using music and dance to promote diversity and unity between people of all races.



The organization intends to use this collaborative effort to create awareness of addiction and the opioid crisis using music and dance.



According to the World Health Organization, “It is estimated that globally, around 164 million people had an alcohol or drug use disorder in 2016.”



The campaign which was officially launched by Sound Lion Records on March 27, 2020, using the song title “Mama Don’t Give Up” has so far gained immense global attention.



According to the songwriter/record producer Lewis Kofi Nana Antwi (aka Nana Kottens), his intention was to write and produce a project that evokes emotions, and provides inspiration and hope to individuals and families struggling with addiction.



The record label has so far produced different versions to attract a wider audience in order to spread the good message on addiction and mental health support.



"Addiction is a disease of the brain, not lack of will. As a society, as one nation, and as one global body, let's support our loved ones struggling with the disease," Nana Kottens, CEO of Sound Lion Records said.



