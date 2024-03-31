Kotey Another set to release 'Better Must Come' single

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana's esteemed songwriter and vocalist, Kotey Another, is preparing to unveil his latest single, "Better Must Come," a poignant anthem crafted to uplift spirits and ignite hope during times of adversity.



Renowned for his remarkable musical prowess and soul-stirring lyrics, Kotey Another's upcoming release is poised to resonate profoundly with audiences globally.



"Better Must Come" carries a powerful message of resilience and optimism, serving as a guiding light for individuals confronting challenges.



With its emotive lyrics and soulful melody, the song is poised to enrapture listeners and offer solace and encouragement.



Reflecting on the inspiration behind the song, Kotey Another expressed, "I aimed to create a piece that would serve as a reminder that despite the daunting obstacles we face, there is always a glimmer of hope for a brighter tomorrow.



'Better Must Come' encapsulates faith and confidence in the promise of brighter days ahead."



Scheduled for imminent release, "Better Must Come" will be accessible on all major streaming platforms.



Fans of Kotey Another and enthusiasts of uplifting music can anticipate being moved and inspired by this heartfelt composition, as it reaffirms the enduring power of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.