KooKusi announces sophomore project 'Greetings from Abroad'

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

KooKusi announces upcoming Project ‘Greeting From Abroad’ which drops on March 10, 2023.



'5 Foot 3 stopped' being a project long after its release. It has become a movement. At least that’s the kind of connection KooKusi has created with his audiences since he infiltrated the scene and set sparks flying everywhere.



In 2022, the underground artist released his debut project and took his seat in the royal scene of Ghanaian music. Undoubtedly, the far-reaching and critically acclaimed tape cemented his position in the music industry and paved the way for the artist to express himself.



Those who have followed his journey till now will attest to every flashy moment the artist produces that ends up in the spotlight.



His 2022 year capped off perfectly when he took to the Manifestivities stage and delivered a set that felt like something straight from the Grammys.



An exceptional rookie year. It’s not surprising that Hunukane dubbed the 5 Foot 3 project the EP of the year on their platform and rightly so 2023 marked a new year, but it’s been business as usual, for KooKusi has started the year on the front foot and dropped a single titled 'No Where Cool'.



The song features RBD, another rapper with cold skills, and together they portray the dichotomy of the ongoing conversation between residents of Ghana and those abroad as to whether the best option is to leave Ghana to seek greener pastures or to remain here and figure it all out regardless of the ever degrading situation here. Of course, the song sparked a lot of conversation online.



However, the more pressing question from fans and listeners was the answer to the question at the end of the song, what do you fear?



That cliffhanger was minimal but enough to suggest something else on the way.



The artist recently confirmed this when he dropped a trailer on his socials that ended with the inscription, Greetings From Abroad, March 10th.



Nothing more has been said by the artist outside of the fact that the answer to that question in the outro of No Where Cool lies in the inbound project. But fans are already buzzing, knowing that the 5 Foot 3 hitmaker has been grinding and has a body of work ready for them a year after his debut release.



In short, we’re all steadily anticipating the drop of Greetings From Abroad, which will be live on all Digital Streaming Platforms on March 10, 2023.



