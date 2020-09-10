Entertainment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Koo Fori narrates how his house got burnt

play videoGhanaian actor, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, well known as Koo Fori

Ghanaian actor, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, well known as Koo Fori, has broken his silence on how his house burnt.



The popular actor narrated his ordeal in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show.



Koo Fori revealed the sad incident occurred on Sunday night after he escorted some of his family members who visited him.



The ‘Efiewura’ TV series actor said he went straight to his bedroom to charge his phone after seeing off his family members, but the broadcast of Ghana’s Most Beautiful on TV3 caught his attention so he decided to watch the program. While watching the program his Television went off.



After checking the socket and peeped through the window, the actor stated that he realized he had no electricity power. He then moved to his hall intending to watch the program there.



Koo Fori said he smelled an unusual scent of which he quickly checked his kitchen to see if something was wrong but he didn’t come across anything.



Upon his return to his hall, he saw smoke emanating from his air-condition. He had difficulty in breathing due to the situation. At that point, he was indecisive on what to do.



He struggled to get out as the air-condition caught fire by closing his eyes while holding his nose.



Koo Fori recalled coughing when he successfully escaped from the hall. He then called for help and his next-door neighbour was the first person to come to the scene before others joined.



Mr Seth Karikari acknowledged how the people helped to quench the fire before personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service came to the place after his neighbour’s wife placed an emergency call to them.



Koo Fori said he lost everything but he is thankful he still has his life.



Watch his full interview with ZionFelix below.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.