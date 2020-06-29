Music of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Tony Moses, Contributor

Kojo Weaporn releases 'Dispose the Borla Songs'

Rapper Kojo Weaporn has managed to be in the trends again after the release of another intriguing and mind-boggling song dubbed "Dispose the Borla Songs".



The song comes on the heels of a video he made whiles sitting on the toilet.



The most talked-about song over the weekend started with the background voices of Alkaline Richest and Asare Richway.



In a line of the song, he said "Where I'm from, so so crap soor they be selling, no be say we no get talent oo, y? w? ne dozen" - a line which seems to reiterate opinions of some Ghanaian music lovers who agreed with his rants in the video he made a few days ago.



Recall the Tarkwa rapper once recorded a song wishing some top celebrities in the entertainment industry be replaced by dead celebrities he felt had better talent to show Ghanaians but were short-lived.



The Devil's Work crooner said in his new song that he received a lot of backlash from a section of Ghanaians who felt his "Devil's Work Cover" freestyle was in a bad taste.



He cited that his freestyle had given him buzz whiles his great content-driven songs do not receive the same reviews.



In the new song, Weaporn makes his message very clear as he states that Ghanaians keep talking about “putting Ghana on the map” but end up promoting musicians who churn out “borla” songs.



Weaporn also mentions AY Poyoo as one of the musicians who is getting attention for producing songs that lack quality.



He, however, entreated Ghanaians to support rappers like him, who invest their time and put in a lot of work to produce good and quality music.



“Nothing dey work for here oo, gyedy? man power,” he rapper tweeted. To wit good talent and content is being ignored.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.