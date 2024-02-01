Kojo Daasebre & Miriam Mensah join MX24

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Kojo Daasebre (JKD) and Miriam Mensah (Mimikay), have joined MX24 Media Ltd as TV presenters.



Since its establishment, MX24 has consistently set the standard for youth-focused media in Ghana, pioneering innovative approaches in both digital and traditional broadcasting. The company has been at the forefront of covering significant local and global events.



Kojo Daasebre and Miriam Mensah, bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective, will join esteemed presenters like Jason ELA, Diana Kumbey, Yaa Bitha, Oforiwaa Oyoo and Derrick Ayim.



They are set to host the flagship morning show, AMClub along with other exciting projects to be announced later in the year.



Jerome Garbah, the Head of Digital, expressed his enthusiasm, “Kojo and Mimi are fantastic additions to our team. Their expertise and energy align perfectly with our mission to empower African youth by amplifying their voices and delivering impactful content across our digital and TV platforms.”



Both Kojo and Miriam are eager to start their journey with MX24, hosting the AMClub on weekdays from 7 am to 10 am.