Kojo Antwi to hold coronavirus edition of Maestro Experience on December 24

Kojo Antwi also known as Mr Music Man

The Coronavirus and the December elections nearly took over this year’s edition of the ‘Maestro’s Experience’ but the pressure for such even from loved ones has compelled Kojo Antwi to rescind his decision of not bringing his music lovers the experience.



Dubbed ‘The Ultimate Celebration of Love with the Maestro Kojo Antwi’, this year’s edition is coming up on Thursday, December 24 in Accra and subsequently in Kumasi and Sunyani.



The legendary Ghanaian musician initially decided to hold on with the annual ritual of music festival because of the pandemic but he believes with or without COVID-19, love should prevail.



From 8:00pm on December 24, music lovers will troop to the Labadi Beach Hotel to enjoy several live renditions of his songs.



Featuring this year will be the lover boy, Stonebwoy, who had collaborations with Kojo Antwi this year on Stonebwoy’s Nkuto and the maestro’s Akyekyedie Nantie.



The annual Kojo Antwi experience, which had been going on for almost three decades now, has been the Christmas gift to most lovers.



On his Facebook page to surprisingly announce this year’s event, Kojo Antwi stated: “Love in the social distance edition”.

