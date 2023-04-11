Kojo Antwi talks about businesses he's ventured into aside from music

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Ghanaian highlife music legend, Kojo Antwi, has disclosed some of his other businesses asides from music.



Kojo Antwi, whose music career spans over 40 years, disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana that although he is into other businesses, music still remains his core.



This was after he was asked what his life would’ve been like, if not for music.



“My life rotates around music. I’m into different things as well. When I say I’m into different things I mean I’ve got businesses that have got to do with oil, radio station but my life has always revolved around music,” Kojo Antwi said.



Detailing his journey, the ‘Amirika’ hitmaker seized the opportunity to eulogize his father who saw potential in him and gave him the green light to pursue his purpose.



“All these didn’t come easy; I had my challenges because I grew up with my dad. I started this whole music journey at age 17 and I have been through a lot, But in all, he allowed me to do my thing. He allowed me to do what God has planned for me,” he stated.



When asked what schools he attended and the role they played in his success story, Kojo Antwi disclosed that his educational journey ended at the primary level.



“I first started primary school in Suhum and continued at Ordorkor in Accra. That was all. Education is in different forms. we have the formal type and the one that life teaches us,” he established.



Sometime in 2014, the highlife maestro established his own radio station named, Breeze 90.9 FM, situated in the Airport Residential Area.



