Kojo Antwi's Kwashieman house razed down by fire

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi has suffered a fire accident at home.



The music legend's house at Hong Kong, Kwashieman, Ablekuma North Constituency, Accra, on Monday, March 4, 2024, was razed by fire.



In an Instagram (IG) video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, as personnel of the Ghana Fire Service attended to the monstrous fire, with water, their head could be heard cautioning: "Let's advance in bits, I need you boys alive."



While the cause of the fire is yet to be established, reports by several news outlets suggest it started in a corridor, close to the kitchen.



Among other properties destroyed was a recording studio in the house.



