Kojo Antwi makes rare appearance at Stonebwoy’s ‘Anloga Junction’ virtual concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: Collins Owusu , Contributor

Stonebwoy brought the fire and the rave to the Bayview Village arena Saturday (May 22) at the first anniversary of "Anloga Junction" in a grand virtual concert and brought out a special guest - Ghanaian legendary highlife artiste, Kojo Antwi.



Performing "Nkuto" (featuring Kojo Antwi) from his critically acclaimed chart-topping fourth career studio album "Anloga Junction", Stonebwoy started off slowly with a calming interlude. They created a sultry vibe with a unique rendition of the song that has been one of consumer’s favorites since the album debuted in April 2020.



Kojo Antwi added gloss to the evening and show how highly he is regarded. He marches out for a fervent delivery of his verse. He traded soothing lyrics over his smooth vocals with Stonebwoy.



The event played a host to other notable Ghanaian celebrities, including Bola Ray (CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group), Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor (Togolese international, and former Real Madrid and Arsenal footballer), Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Socialite Moesha Boduong, Musician Hajia 4reall (Queen Mona), Grammy-nominee Rocky Dawuni, musician Yaa Pono etc.



Like all touring artists, the pandemic forced Stonebwoy to spend extended time at his home instead of travelling the world. The last year allowed him to re-centre himself in his motherland and inspired his 2020 release, Anloga Junction.



“Anloga Junction” the album was voted “Album of the Year” on Reggaeville (Europe’s biggest Reggae Network). It has produced over 7 music videos for it and hold a cross-genre song stemming from Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeats. In March 2021, the album also won 3 Music Awards “Album of the Year” at the 4th edition of music’s biggest night.