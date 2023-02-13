Kojo Antwi is a complete joke - Kofi Abban fires

Entertainment of Monday, 13 February 2023

Popular Ghanaian businessman cum investor, Kofi Abban has lashed out at Kojo Antwi for opening a GoFundMe account, targeting a whooping £1,000,000, in memory of his late father.



Over the weekend, the popular highlife musician held a remembrance ceremony in honor of his late father who reportedly died on January 7, 2023.



Afterward, a link to a GoFundMe account, purportedly created by ‘The Music Man’, was circulating on social media amidst reactions from netizens online.



The description box of the fundraiser indicated that proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship and disability scheme for the less privileged.



“In memory of my late kind father, this GoFundMe is for scholarships and care for a selection of orphans and the disabled in Ghana from now up till they graduate or learn a trade. - With love and togetherness from The Maestro Kojo Antwi,” it read.



However, in reaction to this, Mr. Kofi Abban angrily called out Kojo Antwi for what he described as soliciting money for his father’s funeral.



Mr. Abban shared a link to the GoFundMe account with the caption,



“Kojo Antwi is a complete joke!!! You want £1,000,000 to bury your late dad, Have you ever done a free concert for your loyal fans in Ghana??? Sell three of your properties in Accra to fund your dad’s funeral,” his comment read.



Kofi Abban’s post has since generated several responses from individuals who have asked him to refer to the details in the description box, which highlights that the proceeds will be used for a different purpose.



Others have also joined him in lambasting the high-life singer for soliciting such an amount which they have termed outrageous.



Kojo Antwi is a complete joke!!! You want £1,000,000 to bury your late dad, Have you ever done a free concert for your loyal fans in Ghana ??? Sell three of your properties in Accra to fund your dads funeral ….https://t.co/was1qbdbwD — Kofi Amoa-Abban (@kofiamoaabban) February 13, 2023

