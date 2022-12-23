Kojo Antwi hints at name change

Entertainment of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Legendary musician Kojo Antwi, also known as “Mr. Music Man,” has revealed that plans are underway to change his name as part of re-branding.



According to the legendary musician his name, “Kojo Antwi,” might be changed next year (2023) for reasons he prefers to keep close to his chest in the meantime.



Having been in the music industry for decades, he believes there is more to be done to improve his music career, hence the need to re-brand and give more of himself for music lovers.



“Next year we will be pursuing something else. There is a change of name coming,” he revealed.



Even though he might change the name, he said, “I can always go back and tap into it, but I still believe there’s a lot that I have that is not out there. So the book has other things that come to it. There’s a whole lot coming.”



Mr. Music Man, as he is known, also said on the show that people misjudge his genre of music, stating that he is not a highlife musician as people think. “My music is called Afro Pop, African Popular Music,” he explained.



Considering the fact that highlife elements are found in his songs, he asserted that he does all genres because he was blessed with a voice to sing all kinds of music.



He thinks Ghanaian music cannot be one style, as he believes there is more to music.



Having served as the chairman of GHAMRO in 2015, he further indicated on the show that effective laws are required to make the organisation better.



According to Kojo Antwi, the seeming ineffectiveness of GHAMRO is due to a lack of education on the part of musicians concerning the processes and dealings in the organisation.



“We all need education including the musician because music to us is not a product. This copyright issue started in France, and they had to educate the people to accept it. When I was the chairman, we pursued it. Give GHAMRO the license to do whatever they do…”



When asked if GHAMRO would ever be better, he said, “It needs a bit of law. We need law to govern what we do so that the leaders will sign so it can rule.”



As to where he gets his inspiration from, the legendary musician said that he is inspired by music lovers and anyone he gets the privilege to talk to.



Expressing his gratitude to fans and music lovers, he said, “I thank everyone for supporting me and Ghanaian music. I love what they’re doing.”



The “Nfa Me Nko Ho” hitmaker is set to dazzle fans with thrilling performances at his Love Songs Unlimited Concert on Saturday, December 24, 2022. The veteran is also set to release his fourteenth album in 2023.