Entertainment of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Kojo Antwi documents birthday wishers

Musician Kojo Antwi

Africa’s music Maestro and the global icon Kojo Antwi has been the first man on the planet to document all the people across the globe that wished him well and celebrated him on his birthday.



Friends, family members, lovers of his songs and fans, on November 24 took to various platforms to wish and celebrate the Music Man on that special day.



Almost every radio station and TV station in Ghana and other parts of the globe celebrated Kojo Antwi by rendering his numerous songs on their various platforms.



The well-wishers celebrated the Maestro through Whatsapp messages, telephone calls, SMS text messages, Facebook posts, online publications, blogs, and those who personally walked into his house to celebrate the giant in African music.



In the documentary, which Kojo Antwi posted on his Facebook wall and YouTube channel, to show appreciation to all the well-wishers, Mr Music Man pencilled down all the people who made the day special for him.



A minute’s video, which forms the first of the numerous names, used one of his lover songs ‘Emirika’ while a clearly seen printable text of all the well-wishers rolled in different colour texts.



The ‘King of Love Songs’ wrote, “My dear fans, friends, family and followers, this is to let you know that I have taken time to read every wish and receive with deepest gratitude every kindness you sent on my birthday. I have then sat to personally compile your names to say THANK YOU and let you know I am lifted by your wishes. You are deeply and truly appreciated. For all whose tags are here and all elsewhere, thank you with God’s love and the sweet lyrics and melodies he gifted me. – Kojo Antwi To be continued….”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.