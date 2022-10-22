Kofi Timx announces return to music

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Musician cum architect, Kofi Timx has announced his return to his first love - music with a bang.



The musician has been away from the studios for a while but in a recent interview, has explained that his absence from the music scene was due to education and work as an architect.



According to him, he was combining work with music after completing school, but soon realized it was stressful to combine both music and work so he decided to put music on hold.



“After senior high school, I decided to choose music professionally but school and work at the same time. I read Building and Technology. Right after school, I had my first job, that is the Achimota Mall as an engineer so I had to put music down and work on that job. From there, I got another job with Israelis and a couple of people, so music was on hold until last year when I resigned and came back to the studio. I'm now back for music” he said.



He added that he is now focusing on music currently but the building is now a private sector work whereby can hire people to manage some basic stuff with his knowledge being shared on that angle as an engineer.



He urged his fans to stream his new album “Love and Life Basic II” on all digital platforms.



Kofi Timx is credited with the design of the Achimota Recreational Mall in Accra.



Watch full interview here



