Kofi Sarpong features Diana Hamilton on 'Yehowah'

Music of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: Nana Reagan, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel sensation Kofi Sarpong is once again set to grace the music scene with a powerful and uplifting single titled “Yehowah.”



The track features the soulful vocals of Diana Hamilton, another celebrated figure in the gospel music industry.



Kofi Sarpong and Diana Hamilton deliver a heartfelt message of faith, hope, and reverence in a harmonious blend of voices.



The song “Yehowah” (which translates to “God” in the Akan language) is a testament to their unwavering belief in a higher power. With lyrics that resonate deeply, the duo invites listeners to connect with the divine and find solace in their faith.



Speaking about the inspiration behind the single, Kofi Sarpong shared, “I believe that music has the power to touch hearts and transform lives. ‘Yehowah’ is a song that emerged from a place of deep gratitude and devotion. It’s a reminder that even in our darkest moments, God’s love and grace are ever-present.”



Diana Hamilton echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of unity and worship. “Collaborating with Kofi Sarpong on ‘Yehowa’ was a beautiful experience,” she said. “Our voices blend seamlessly, and we hope this song brings comfort and encouragement to everyone who listens.”



Fans can look forward to the official release of “Yehowah” on March 29, 2024. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in its powerful melodies and uplifting lyrics.



As anticipation builds, “Yehowah” serves as a call to faith—a reminder that music transcends boundaries and connects us to something greater. Kofi Sarpong and Diana Hamilton invite you to join them on this spiritual journey, where every note resonates with divine love.