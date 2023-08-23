Kofi Peprah eulogizes his father at a concert in Tema

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian versatile gospel songwriter and singer Kofi Owusu Peprah had another major live recording concert in Tema last Sunday, August 20, at Zoe Temple, ICGC Tema.



The live recording which was dubbed Live In Tema with Kofi Owusu Peprah was a success with thousands of patrons present to glorify Jesus.



One of the most memorable moments was when Kofi Owusu Peprah’s biological father, Reverend George Mensah joined him on stage to minister his hit song ‘M’atwen Awurade Anim’ and other songs written by him in the 90s.



Kofi Peprah together with his father ushered the brethren into a strong worship experience which got them yearning for more of God’s presence.



In the same worship atmosphere, Kofi Owusu Peprah made a bold declaration that his father is a man after God’s heart, and his songs are straight from heaven.



He humbly urged his fellow gospel ministers to take the opportunity to tap from his father’s knowledge and excellence in songwriting.



Artistes who were slated to perform that night includes Akesse Brempong, Diana Hamilton, Bethel Revival Choir, Carl Clottey, AchiaaMusic, and Ruger Quarm.



In the same worship atmosphere on stage, Reverend George Mensah made known he’s very proud of his son, Kofi Owusu Peprah, and that Heaven is also proud of his works.



The night was very fulfilling for the Kofi Owusu Peprah knowing how happy and proud his father was.



In a short exclusive interview with patrons after the program, they all shared how happy they were witnessing the massive growth of the ‘Big God’ crooner’s ministry. They wished the show hadn’t ended.



According to patrons, the organizers behind the event did mind-blowing work putting everything together on time for the Live concert to turn up a big success. They indeed deserve some accolades.



The sound and the video production team were on point, as well the ushering department and the security team were modest in their job at the event.



At 9 pm, the program came to a close with patrons yearning for more but Kofi Owusu Peprah’s management is very keen with their time.



The host, Kofi Peprah, and his management relayed live on stage and on social media of how grateful they are to all who supported Kofi’s Live In Tema Concert.