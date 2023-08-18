Kofi Owusu Peprah speaks on his fast-rising music career, upcoming show

Entertainment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel minister, 'Kofi Owusu Peprah', was seated as a guest on this edition of E-Forum, where the spotlight was cast on his music journey and upcoming projects.



The ‘big god hitmaker, who shined at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) with his powerful performance, shared insights into his career, strides, and bit of his social life.



He also spoke about how his talent and passion for music were borne out of hereditary, adding that, he isn't the first musician from his family.



Kofi Peprah also disclosed his songwriting skills and how he has written for some astute gospel ministers in the country, among other interesting revelations.



Watch this interesting episode of E-Forum hosted by Abrantepa and other panelists below:



