Kofi Oduro, Kumchacha, Opambour don’t make Christianity attractive - Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has chastised some pastors for supposedly setting aside their ministerial duties and engaging in frivolities.



He mentioned pastors like Prophet Kofi Oduro, Nicholas Osei, well known as Kumchacha and Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly referred to as Opambour, as men of God who, in his view, have lost focus.



He explained that the above-mentioned pastors mostly comment on issues that do not impact their ministry and tend to spite some personalities in the country.



Speaking on Wontumi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw noted that the supposedly facetious conduct of these pastors do not help protect the image of Christ, adding that it makes Christianity “unattractive.”



“The genuine pastors who have the anointing of God don’t involve themselves in comedy and trivial things. But some pastors like Opambour, Prophet Kofi Oduro and Kumchacha are doing something else. Some of these attitudes do not make Christianity attractive. They spew utterances that don’t impact lives,” he said.



Prophet Kofi Oduro, Kumchacha and Opambour are known for voicing out their grievances and lambasting the government.



Maurice Ampaw recently attacked Opambour for endorsing NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and composing a song against Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his ‘driver-mate’ analogy.



“Opambour is now the campaign manager of Mahama in the Ashanti Region. I want Opambour’s church members in the Ashanti Region to know that God has not told him Mahama would win the 2024 general elections. Opambour has lost credibility as a man of God so he shouldn’t be taken seriously,” he stated.



Watch the video below







SB/EK