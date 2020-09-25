Music of Friday, 25 September 2020

Kofi Mole releases 'Makoma' feat Sarkodie and Bosom P-Yung

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Mole has released ‘Makoma,’ a new Sarkodie and Bosom P-Yung assisted record, off his impending EP titled 'Aposor Love II'.



The track was produced by Kwaku Merki and opens the forthcoming EP, slated to drop early next year.



“Making music is the only way I’m able to talk about things or situations I’ve been dealing with or struggling to get over,” the musician said about the inspiration of the record. “On this song, I talked generally about how people get affected in the absence of someone they love or cherish in their hearts a situation I can personally relate to,” Kofi Mole established.



Touching on the creative partnership on the song, Kofi Mole lauded the SarkCess Music Boss's talent and his ability to put more light on a concept of a song.



Mole was among the emerging rappers who joined Sarkodie on his ‘Biibi Ba’ track, the widely popular song that placed the young rapper on the highlight.



“It’s absolutely a great feeling working with him and the verse he put on ‘Makoma’ is one of my favourite Sarkodie verses,” he submitted.



However, Kofi Mole had this to say about Bosom P-Yung;



“From his lyrics, I can tell he’s ever been heartbroken, or he’s ever been in a situation closer to that. I like his unique vocal style and his choice of words too, making him appropriate for ‘Makoma’.



Born Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, Kofi Mole is signed to N.G.A. He’s a 2019 3Music Award and VGMA hip-hop song of the year winner and his other collections are the EPs No Gentlemen Allowed and Aposor Love.



Stream here: https://music.apple.com/gh/album/makoma-feat-sarkodie-bosom-p-yung/1529640904?i=1529641236





