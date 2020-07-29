Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Kofi Mole gets fans talking with new 'Top Shella' music video

play videoMusic artiste, Kofi Mole

Kofi Mole has dropped another street banger which has instantly become the favourite of many.



The Ghanaian musician titles this one 'Top Shella', a mild tempo party track. The song produced by Juiczx x Merki, sees the 'Aposor gangster' singing and rapping about making money and living an exciting life out of one's hard work.



The song comes with its official music video directed by Kumordzi and apart from the wild display from hot Ghanaian music video vixens, Ghanaian rappers, Medikal and Qwamina MP also featured in the video.



The official video for 'Top Shella' has been released barely 24 hours ago and it is hitting 10,000 views on YouTube already as fans can't resist commenting their reviews on the video. Watch the video below and don't forget to add your review too.





