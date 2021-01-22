Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Kofi Mole cries over non-payment of royalties to musicians

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Mole

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Mole, has cried over the non-payment of royalties to musicians in the country.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Mole said he feels cheated he doesn’t get paid for something that he has invested his time and energy in.



He lamented that the music market cannot be expanded if things remain as it is now.



The ‘Yabre’ composer urged authorities to do the needful.



Kofi Mole added in another tweet: “we dey 2021 and still artists no dey get royalties for Ghana. If this basic system no dey work how labels then music investors go do business plus we make we expand wanna market.



“Imagine how artists from other countries with proper system go see us. #GhanaianArtistRoyalties.”