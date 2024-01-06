Kofi Mante teams up with Bisa K’dei on new song 'Bad Boy'

Music of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: GNA

Suhum's fast-rising artist Kofi Mante has teased music lovers with an upcoming project featuring multiple award-winning singer Bisa K’dei.



After his "I Get High" single went viral and dominated the charts over the past few weeks, Kofi Mante does not seem to slow down anytime soon with what most music lovers have already tagged "Instant Hit".



Produced by award-winning music producer Apya, Kofi Mante is about to send social media buzzing with another authentic African tune after his "Sell Out" song which featured Fameye won him numerous awards.



Snippets of the song have already sent social media buzzing, with netizens praising the vocal prowess of Bisa K’dei and Kofi Mante's deep flow, asking them to make the song available to the public.



Kofi Mante's versatility and uniqueness have fetched him a number of features with highly recognized musicians including "Sista Afia, Fameye, Bisa K’dei, Atimbila", among many others.



