Music of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Kofi Kinaata presents the perfect birthday song 'We Dey For You'

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata play videoGhanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata, has penned the perfect birthday song for a friend on his birthday.

The song titled 'We Dey For You' celebrates this special day, with a beautiful message sang by Kofi Kinaata.

Produced by TwoBars, Kinaata praises the exploits of a friend, assuring him of always being there for him.

This song fits well for birthdays and as a song that acknowledges good friendships.


