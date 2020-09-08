Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Kofi Kinaata must up his game in live performances - Fredyma

Sound engineer and producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma has said that Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata must seek voice training for live performances as his performance at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) was not impressive.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra with Doctar Cann, he noted that a lot of people were disappointed in Kofi Kinaata’s performance.



Explaining why the performance of the ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker seemed abysmal, he said: “Kofi Kinaata sings with a low-range voice. Studio recordings are different from live performances because of the sequences when you are recording."



"However, with live performances which includes choreography, you will have to be going up and down on stage. If your diaphragm does not help you well enough, you will suffer."



"It is always advisable to have a stand-in so that when you get tired, this person helps your performance to flow."



"This is what may have affected Kinaata’s performance. Kinaata is very good but he needs to up his game in live performance.”



Fredyma sounded a word of caution to musicians on the issue of live performances by stating: “People think that once they come into the limelight and win awards they do not need any voice coach. No! The keys used in the studios are not the same used in live performances. They should learn or else people will criticize them”.



The two-day Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event was headlined by live performances of musicians such as Kofi Kinaata, Eno Barony, Strongman, Kuami Eugene, Efya, Akwaboah, among others.



However, some have said that some of the musicians did not give captivating performances.





