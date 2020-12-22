Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Hashim TV

Kofi Kinaata is no longer a ‘local champion’ – Blogger

Takoradi-based blogger and entertainment pundit, Boga Ali Hashim has described artiste Kofi Kinaata as an international brand who has to focus on the international market.



According to Boga Ali Hashim, Kofi Kinaata should start promoting his songs internationally and desist from focusing on the local market because his “brand is beyond Ghana.”



The knowledgeable Boga Ali Hashim was sharing his view on Kofi Kinaata’s new song titled “Something Nice” which features Nigeria’s Patoranking on Skyy Power FM in Takoradi on Saturday.



“It’s a good song, Kofi Kinaata has challenged himself and has proven some of us wrong that he is no longer a local champion”, he said.



“He has done everything because his peers like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy are doing international collaborations but Kinaata was not doing same, so I was happy when I saw him featuring Patoranking on this song”, he added.



On how to promote the song, Boga Ali Hashim implored the management of Kofi Kinaata to focus on the Nigerian market since the song can blow in that part of Africa.



He added that Kofi Kinaata should not sit in his plush mansion in Ghana hoping the song will be a hit in Nigeria because of the presence of Patoranking, rather he should travel to the Buhari-led country to promote the song just like what VIP (Now VVIP) and Tictac did previously.

