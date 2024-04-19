Kofi Kinaata explains why he does not produce nor respond to diss songs

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Revered Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata has explained why he does not produce songs that speak ill of others but always focuses on motivational and positive ones.



According to his explanation, he does not see the essence of producing diss songs that will end up disrupting one’s relationship with others in the music industry.



He further emphasised that diss songs tends to result in the exchange of despicable remarks that may even affect one’s family. He added that he wants to serve as a good example for the upcoming musicians.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Kinaata reiterated that if a musician has a lot of hit songs, the individual will not produce or respond to those songs.



“I want to prove people wrong, so I will not respond to a feud for you to insult my mother. I won’t reply to your diss song for you to get the nerves to make certain comments that will affect my family.



"I have to set a good example for the next generation. People prompt me about diss songs targeted at me all the time, but I don’t mind. If you have numerous hit songs as an artiste you won't respond to such songs,” he said.



Kinaata is one of the artistes in Ghana who is held in high esteem due to the fact that the content of his music does not promote feud, as it has been rife in the industry in recent times.



