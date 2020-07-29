Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Kofi Kinaata calls on Afro-Arab Group Chairman

Kofi Kinaata (L), with Alhaji Salamu Amadu (R)

Martin King Arthur known in the showbiz circles as Kofi Kinaata on Monday 27th July 2020 paid a courtesy call to Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies at the Group’s office, Kokomlemle.



The award-winning Musician was amazed to see the young astute and affable business mogul Alhaji Salamu.



“I’m excited to see you Alhaji Salamu your charity works are been appreciated by the maxes and only in the Zongo communities. Keep on pushing the vision you have my support anytime you will call on me,” Excited Kinaata added.



Kofi Kinaata has impacted the lives of many youth worldwide with his songs like play,Confusion,Things fall apart among other hitz tracks.



Alhaji Salamu in his remarks commended the Fante Rap God Kofi Kinaata for the visit and assured to work with him to send positive signals to the youth across the globe.



Born and bred in Maamobi, a Zongo community in Ghana’s capital Accra Alhaji Salamu has lived beyond expectations establishing his own company at the tender age of twenty(20) years.



The Chief Executive Officer Of Rafarazzi African Couture Mr. Rafael Mensah, Dickson Boadi, Administrator Bright Addae Foundation among others were there to witness the historic courtesy call by Kofi Kinaata.

