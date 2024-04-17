Kofi Jamar speaks on how 'fast-food paced' music industry left him depressed

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Jamar, has disclosed that his break from music was not intentional.



The rapper said he was “depressed and sad,” adding that his comeback song 'Bold' details some of the moments he had experienced.



Speaking to Mr. Lion on ClassFM’s drive, Jamar said, “As an artiste, my greatest fear is feeling stagnant.”



He further explained that experiencing such times distorted his habit of constantly releasing music, adding, that has always been his means of communicating with the world.



Kofi Jamar said not being able to release music for a while made him question his “self-worth”.



He described the music industry as “fast-food paced” and bemoaned how celebrity status often requires artistes to be active, regardless of the hard times they deal with.



Withholding details, Kofi Jamar said he had “a mishap” that kept him from releasing music.



However, on the brighter side, he said he made good use of such moments.



“I’ve come out of that fire renewed and refreshed,” the 'Ekorso' hitmaker announced.