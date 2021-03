Music of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Kofi Jamar out with new single titled ‘They Don’t Know’

Kofi Jamar releases new single tiltled They Don't Know

After gaining worldwide recognition and topping Charts with his hit single, Ekorso, Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar releases another groundbreaking single project titled, "They Don’t Know".



Presently changing the narrative and attracting the media eye to the new genre (ASAKAA), Kofi Jamar continues to display his versatility and uniqueness on this single.





