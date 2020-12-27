Music of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Kofi Jamar eulogises Stonebwoy, Ice Prince and Shatta Wale

Ekorso Hitmaker Kofi Jamar

Say Cheese, No Dulling, Open Gate et al welcome the street banger dubbed “Ekorso” composed by Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh popularly known as Kofi Jamar.



Kofi Jamar shared his music journey in a 39 mins interview with Edward Blagogee of Blagogee.com as he eulogised Ice Prince, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and his record label GadOne.



Jamar signed to GadOne Records described his genre of music as a versatile brand and his label GadOne has played a vital role in his career.



According to him, his current breakthrough song “Ekorso” was recorded with a hook already but was scanning for the right artists to be featured on the song, and YPEE and Yaw Tog deem it fit for the song.



Jamar who’s parents thought their son will become a doctor and other top-notch profession added that he had followed his passion.



When asked how he got on Shatta Wale’s Kumerica Project? The elated musician praised Shatta Wale’s PA Nana Dope, who reached out to him [Jamar] to record his verse on the song and the rest became history.



“Ice Prince, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy have been good to me in my music journey and I’m thankful for their love,” he said.





