Kofi Jamar, King Paluta, others set for YFM Ankaase Lakeside Party

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: YFM

Partygoers in and around the Ashanti Region will be treated to a one-of-a-lifetime star-studded event, the YFM Ankaase Lakeside Party.



The annual YFM Ankaase Lakeside Party, scheduled for 1st April 2024 will take place at Ankaase in the Ashanti Region. The event which starts at 9 am will see patrons thrilled with performances from billed artistes till 6 pm.



Amongst the lineup of artistes will include fans' favourites from Kumasi who will thrill patrons with a repertoire of their best works.



Kofi Jamar’s name checks on the list. He is best known for his hit song 'Ekorso' which evolved from the viral Kumerica/Asaaka trend and features Yaw Tog and YPee. In 2021, he was nominated in seven categories at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, providing his strength and likability as an individual. Kofi Jamar will mount the stage and rock the stage with some groundbreaking anthems.



King Paluta, another incredible fast-rising Ghanaian talent has been making waves with back-to-back hits since last year. He is well known for his hit song “Yahitte”, he showcases his versatility with his vocals and electrifying performances which have propelled him to stardom.



Oseikrom Sikanii is a popular Kumasi artist, who has released songs that have made waves and is set to give patrons a breathtaking performance from a list of hit songs: 'Ting Ting', 'Twati', 'Dede' amongst others.



Other equally incredible talents to look out for at this year’s festival include; Seven Kiss and Seniorman Layla.



Osei Kuffour, Head of Y Triangle, stated that the YFM team is working tirelessly to give their audience an amazing Easter experience. “I encourage everyone to get a ticket and mark 1st April on their calendars. Expect top-notch activations, unforgettable performances, and an atmosphere buzzing with excitement.”



For your tickets scan the QR Code on the flier or dial *713*33*10# to purchase a regular ticket for Ghc30.00 Start partying to Ankaase by purchasing a Jama Bus or Soloku Bus ticket for a cool Ghc90.00.