Kofi Amoabeng, Charlotte Osei, other bigwigs attend one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of high-profile personalities including politicians, businessmen and musicians clad in black, showed up at the one-week memorial service of Cynthia Quarcoo held on Tuesday at the Christ the King Parish in Accra.



Cynthia Quarcoo, a revered lawyer who was the Founder and Managing Partner of CQ Legal & Consulting, was reported dead on June 21, 2023, in the United Kingdom.



At the event to commemorate one week of her passing, Samini, Sarkodie, and media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) were among the showbiz personalities present.



Photos from the event shared by blogger Kobby Kyei showed the likes of Kofi Amoabeng, CEO of UT Bank; Charlotte Osei, former chairperson of the Electoral Commission and Brigitte Dzogbenuku, 2020 presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) were in attendance.



Cynthia Quarcoo was a well-respected lawyer and prominent figure in the legal field and represented some of the most well-known Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie, Samini, Shatta Wale, and Reggie Rockstone.



Her knowledge and counsel had a significant influence on these artists' development and success.



Her family has announced that her final funeral rite will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Christ the King Parish, Accra.

































BB