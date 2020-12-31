Entertainment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Boadi Dickson, Contributor

Kofi Amoa-Abban expresses gratitude to family, friends for birthday wishes

Renowned businessman, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban

Astute businessman, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban has expressed his overwhelming gratitude to his family, friends, social media activists and most especially the Asante Kotoko family for their warm birthday wishes to him.



Dr Abban who serves as a board member of the African club of the Century, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is the founder and Chief Executive Officer Of Rigworld Ghana Limited took to his Facebook page to say thank you to all those who celebrated him on his birthday, December 30, 2020.



Social media users remembered the renowned business mogul on the role he played to ensure peace prevails between the two top musicians namely Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebwoy) and Charles Nii Armah Mensah (Shatta Wale) after their fall out at the VGMA Awards in 2019.



"Yesterday December 30, 2020 will forever be remembered as a great day because Family, Friends, youth and the Great Asante Kotoko faithful made it possible. I want to say a very Big 'Gracia' to everyone for making time out of their busy schedules to celebrate with me," he wrote.



"Not Forgetting the youth across the country for the wonderful messages I read from the various social media and online portals, it made me remember one thing which is to be a leader, that others can look up to," Dr Abban added.



The hhilanthropist cum businessman took the Asante Kotoko family by surprise few days after he was named a board member by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.