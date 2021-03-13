Entertainment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Kofi Adomah lifts busty lady’s breast in a pool during interview

Popular TV Presenter, Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii who adopted the style of interviewing her lady guest in a pool did not resist the temptation of touching her huge breasts.



The Kofi TV CEO who has on several occasions openly disclosed his love for women with big breasts decided to have a feel of his guest’s enormous breasts by lifting them.



During his interview with Joyce Addo, an internet sensation with an extremely huge bust, Kofi TV out of curiosity decided to confirm the weight of her breast.



This was after she complained of having difficulty in getting the perfect brassieres to fully conceal her huge melons without popping out at the sides.



“From the look of things your breast will be extremely heavy. So let me confirm it for myself by lifting it up. I’ll use both hands,” Kofi said as he held the breast with both hands.



“I realized it’s very heavy. How do you cope in commercial vehicles? ,” He asked the lady after lifting them.



One can recall that Kofi in an interview with Xandy Kamel in 2018, fondled her breasts live on TV.



In a similar light, he also touched and felt Pamela Odame Watara’s breast during a TV interview in 2019.



