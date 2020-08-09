Entertainment of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Kofi Adjorlolo reveals the best time presenters can take payola

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo has revealed the best time presenters can take payola.



The actor, who was a radio presenter some years ago, did not frown on payola when speaking in an interview with Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



According to him, it is not wrong for presenters to accept payola after they have promoted a song from a musician for some time.



However, he sees it not right for them to take it before they do what is required.



“Payola becomes only bad when you insist on it being given to you before you perform the duties you are already being paid for but aside that, if someone appreciates your support and as a form of gesture gives you something, I don’t think it is bad,” he stated.



Kofi Adjorlolo recounted how he took payola from Daddy Lumba but failed to play his song.



“I remember my first payola was from Lumba when he released his first song ‘Yee Ye aka Akwantoum’… I will be honest here, although the money was huge in those times, I never played the song. It was because I wasn’t used to that kind of highlife style. Lumba came out with something different from that of J.A Adofo and the legends we were used to then.



“I remember very well either his mother or auntie brought me the said amount, I think if I see the person, I can tell who exactly it was that brought the money,” he reminisced.



“Lumba and I have laughed over this issue some time ago and Hammer, although I didn’t play the song, eight months later when I went to London, Jesus!…Forgive me Lord, I didn’t seek to use your name in vain…it was the most popular Ghanaian Ghanaian music. So I came back to Ghana in 1993 to promote it more.” Kofi Adjorlolo added.



