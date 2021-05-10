Koby Symple reveals why he couldn't shoot video for Adiza track with Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ebo Safo

Ghanaian singer Koby Symple, has finally revealed why a video for his his hit song song 'Adiza' featuring heavyweight rapper Sarkodie could not be shot.



According to him, he did everything possible for the video to be shot with the superstar, but due to unavailability of funds at that time, all his plans failed.





In an interview with Ghananewss.com's Ebo Safo on Holy Dazz Online Radio, he made it known that he was heartbroken by the development.



When asked by the host why his former boss Kaywa could could not help him with it, he revealed that, recording songs with top artistes is easier than shooting a video with them.



He continued, " I will forever be grateful to Kaywa for the few connections and link ups he did for me, but could not do all because there were lot of things on his table, and I had no choice to move on after working with him for two years without my expectations been met", he said



"''The Gravity designs I made for my video Adiza with Sarkodie which could not happen, was later used by Ebony in his Sponsor video".



He later urged all his fans and Ghanaians to continue supporting his career to the top.



Koby Symple who is out with new song with video titled 'Taashon' is optimistic that, it will be talking over the Industry soon.



Watch his full interview below



