Music of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

Kobinah Magic ready to release first EP

Kobinah Magic real name Stitches Nyanzu Cudjoe

Having been around and studied the intricacies of the music industry, versatile artiste as he will refer to himself, Kobinah Magic, real name Stitches Nyanzu Cudjoe is ready to release his first EP titled 'Make Believe' on Friday, March 26 on all major streaming platforms.



Talking about his EP, Kobinah Magic described his 'Make Believe' as a piece that has a bit of everything for everyone.



“It will be difficult to give specifics because we considered everyone, there are different people with different taste in music so we put all together, you can find a song with afrobeat feel, highlife, soul and all. We want to appeal to everyone, what is the point in going for just one fish when you have the power to go for more.”



Producers on the 7 track EP are SEI of Purple Music Family (PMF) Recording Studios who produced 6 of the songs and Jkhaan who produced one.



Usually, artistes love to feature other acts on their EP’s or albums but for him, he wanted to go solo.



“The EP features no one and it was deliberate, we want the world to see what we are capable of doing, we want them to know what we are bringing on board, we want to sell ourselves first before any other thing so for this, which is our first, we come to the world like us. Maybe as time goes on, we will consider bringing on board other acts.”



Nonetheless, Kobinah Magic labelled working on the album as enjoyable.



“It was fun for me is my first EP, I enjoyed every bit of it. I give much credit to Sei. He made it easier for me. Away from that, it was time-consuming and energy-draining. The reason is that I want to be different so I put in a lot of work to make sure I get the right words out in terms of lyrics so every song went through rigorous scrutiny as I gave it to people who matter in the industry and my A and R manager to go through the words and make sure everything is on point.”



On what he hopes his listeners take away when they listen to the EP, he said, “I would want them to enjoy and fall in love with my sounds. But at the end of the day, I would love to make them believe in the Kobinah Magic story of where I was and how I got here.”



On why the title Make Believe, he said, “This is the first time I’m coming out and I am sure of the works that has gone into this so it is just me telling them to believe in me and I have no other way than to do that my self through my contents on the EP. Again, the whole EP is filled with different magical moments and tricks you haven't heard and we know if anyone should have time and sit through the EP from track 1 to 7, they will come to believe in the Kobinah Magic sound and story.”



The University of Cape Coast graduate was asked if there was a key message he was trying to bring out and he replied, “Message? definitely, but key? No. As I said, there is something for everyone on the project. I spoke about love and hate, giving up and getting inspired, black and white, religion and atheism, happiness and sadness. There is a Message for everyone and different moments."