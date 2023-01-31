Kobina Ansah premieres ‘Once Upon A Riddle’ and four other plays online this February and March

Movies of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: Scribe News

Ghanaian playwright, Kobina Ansah, is blazing the trail this year by making his content more accessible to the public. He is set to livestream five of his best plays this February and March to theatre lovers in Ghana and around the globe.



Every Saturday and Sunday in February and the first weekend of March, Scribe Productions’ plays will be livestreamed on www.scribeproductions.com. The plays set to be premiered include This Family Is Not For Sale (Season 1), The Boy Called A Girl, I Want To Sue God!, Once Upon A Riddle and Emergency Wedding.



Kobina Ansah and his Scribe Productions team have staged their productions since 2015. The playwright is noted for his mind-blowing plays which have touched on several social issues and brought to light many ills of society. In all, he has eight original plays to his credit.



“This special livestream edition promises to be an experience of a lifetime,” said an excited Kobina Ansah.



All five plays will be livestreamed at 3pm and 7pm each day. Patrons can grab their tickets via www.scribeproductions.com.