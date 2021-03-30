Kobby Tuesday shines on new single 'Odo Pa'

Music of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: GNA

Kobby Tuesday, one of the burgeoning stars from MTN hitmaker music reality show, has finally showcased his ruthless singing prowess on his new single “Odo Pa” which translates in English as “True Love”.



The “Odo Pa” single produced by Apya is a warm and embracing Afro-beats love tune which is enticing to listen considering its lyrics accompanied by captivating visuals directed by Kofi Awuah ll.



Talking about the new single, Kobby Tuesday said that the lyrics of the song was inspired by personal events and was excited with the lyrics of the song, something he believed many people would relate to.



When asked about his music journey after his exploits on season nine of the MTN Hitmaker show, Kobby Tuesday, “My exploits on the reality show was very adventurous. I had a slow start in the competition but got better as the competition progressed.



“I was the surprise package in the finals and I was confident about winning it but came second and I am content with that,’’ he told Ghana News Agency.

Additionally, Kobby Tuesday believes he can make it to the top like other predecessors of the MTN Hitmaker show which includes Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Kurl Songx, Mr. Drew, among others.



“The start of every successful music career is always tough and am ready to make something out of nothing and with God on my side I will be able to achieve my goals,’’ he said.