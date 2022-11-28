Kobby Gaisie storms Twifo Praso SHS

Music of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: Ogboro Naghty, Contributor

Twifo Praso Senior High School auditorium was lit as Kasoa-based Kobby Gaisie stormed the place with an electrifying performance last Saturday during the climax of the SRC week celebration of the host.



Gaisie who was the guest artist of the program performed alongside some notable names within Twifo Praso and some of the talented students of the school.



The "Boa Me" hitmaker got the crowd up on their feet throughout his performance which was impressive owing to the fact that, it was his first time in the school.



He expressed his joy in an interview describing the whole scene as incredible.



Kobby is still touring studios and programs promoting his latest single "Boa Me" which is already receiving massive response and airplay.



