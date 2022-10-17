Knowledge about new technology is a prerequisite for developing as a DJ - Master Que

Music of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: David Quaye

Prolific Ghanaian House music DJ and music producer, Frank Ofori Nyarko, known widely as Master Que, has engaged attendees at this year’s Ghana DJ Clinic in a workshop session that took place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.



According to the Ghana DJ Awards winner, it is important for DJs to uncover new technologies and techniques in other to be able to stand out in this digital age.



“Adequate knowledge about new technology is a prerequisite for developing as a DJ,” he hinted.



The subject of the workshop Master Que discussed was “winning tools in a digital age".



The skillful DJ shared his knowledge and called on the audience to apply their “ideas and talents to make technology work for you, especially when it comes to tackling big challenges like standing out as a DJ”.



After refreshing the participants’ minds with a reflective exercise, the session helped them uncover new variations in the latest DJ software, application, as well as scratching.



“The workshop was a fulfilling moment for me. I have learnt new skills and effective ways to use the equipment for maximum output. Plus, I have got a better understanding of the science behind timing as a DJ,” DJ Hammond, one of the participants enunciated.



According to organizers of the event, Merqury Republic, Master Que’s presence at the workshop was premised on a request by the DJing community following his inputs at the first edition of the clinic which took place in 2019.



“A survey conducted after our festival last year saw more participants appeal for Master Que to be added to the list of facilitators at the Ghana DJ Clinic this year. We are very glad we did not overlook the request,” Merqury Quaye, the event producer indicated.



Master Que, holds great experience in the west African enclave, having been booked by most major clubs across the country including Plot 7 and Skybar. He is associated with Music Electronique, Tortuga, B4B which is a house music event hub promoting house music in Ghana.



The Ghana DJ Clinic, an initiative of Merqury Republic, is aimed at educating, empowering, and building strategic partnerships amongst both upcoming and professional DJs across the country.