Know your worth as a woman; don’t fall for just any man – Juliet Ibrahim advises

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Actress Juliet Ibrahim’s resolve to ensure that women are treated well in marriages and relationships has advised women to set boundaries.



Her post read “Apparently Dating a born again Christian woman is the best, you cheat, she finds out, you pray together and blame the devil…. oh well, an association of modern Christian women is officially opened oo.



Let he who have ears hear well ooo! Do not be manipulated into domestic violence, miserable lifestyles, manipulation, misery, depression, emotional abuse, mental slavery and maltreatment from narcissistic egoistic humans.



Ladies, set boundaries, value yourself, become more self-aware of your worth, love yourself and build your self-esteem so you never have to fall victim to the manipulation of any kind and most of all know when to draw the line and wake up from brainwashing and emotional abuse”.