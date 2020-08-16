LifeStyle of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Know your woman’s cycle to control child-bearing – Men told

Dr Thomas Anaba, a former Medical Director at the Ridge Hospital,

A former Medical Director at the Ridge Hospital, Dr Thomas Anaba, has revealed that he uses natural ways to prevent his wife from conceiving again after giving birth to two children.



He told Etornam Sey on the Ideal Home programme on 3FM Saturday, August 15 while discussing the topic ‘My Husband Fears Vasectomy’ that he chose to go the natural ways rather than going through vasectomy.



Vasectomy is a minor surgery to block sperm from reaching the semen that is ejaculated from the penis.



Semen still exists, but it has no sperm in it. After a vasectomy, the testes still make sperm, but they are soaked up by the body.



Asked whether he has undergone vasectomy to control his wife from getting pregnant again after revealing that he will no longer have children, Dr Anaba said: “I haven’t gone for vasectomy because there are so many methods I can use.



“We have natural methods that you can apply. Try to know the woman’s cycle very well.



“If her cycle is very stable you will know the days that she is in danger or she is fertile for fertilization then you try to avoid these days.”



He added: “We also have some other methods that you can use and decide not to ejaculate into the woman. You have to time that one well so nothing stays inside.”





