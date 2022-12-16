You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 16Article 1681587

Music of Friday, 16 December 2022

Disclaimer

Source: Knii Lante

Knii Lante set to own Christmas season with 'KpaKriKpa'

Artwork of the new song Artwork of the new song

The highly gifted vocalist, Knii Lante is set to release an Afrobeats jam that can only be described as a certified banger on Friday, 16 December.

After making his mark as one of Ghana’s best singers, Knii Lante is intent on proving his versatility by making a strong claim on Ghana and Africa’s Afrobeats scene.

The Master Maison-produced Afrobeats jam, ‘KpaKriKpa’, is set to dominate music charts and dance floors. The fun-filled jam is also set to set tongues wagging with its heavy controversial lyrics.

With lyrics talking about a mechanic[Knii Lante]; “checking suspension” and “loosing the tension”, it appears Knii Lante has a lot of hidden messages in his soon-to-be-released Afrobeats jam ‘KpaKriKpa’.

