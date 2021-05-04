Knight emerges with his 'Hustle'

Music of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Born Kelvin Appiah, Ghanaian rapper Knight didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth. His music journey started at a tender age.



He was inspired by American rapper Lil Wayne and was so passionate about music and it was something he wanted to do.



Currently a student of Suhum Senior High School, Knight says combining music with school hasn’t been easy but he always makes time to balance the two.



A trap king in the making, Knight wants to bring African artists together with his sound, in order to take over the globe.



So far, the rapper has 7 songs with production credits going to Citrusbeats, Hitunes, Two Bars, and Seshi.



Inspired by life, Knights puts his everyday life into his records and he wants people who look up to him to focus on achieving their goals.



As an independent artist, Knight doesn’t see any competition, he sees no reason to compete.



Knight is currently promoting his single ‘Hustle’ a record he says is about “breaking through all situations and reaching the light at end of the tunnel”.



On future features, Knight is hoping to get Medikal on a record. His new record he had for us here is Hustle which talks about his journey on a daily basis. This is something every youth can relate to. Two Bars on deck for the production and it was mixed by Seshi.



Click on this link to listen: