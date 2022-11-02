Kizz Daniel performs in Accra on Dec 23

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian star artiste Kizz Daniel is set to perform in Accra, Ghana on 23 December 2022.



Dubbed ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Ghana’, the event Friday night event will take place at Untamed Empire, Spintex Road.



The appearance forms part of the serial hitmaker’s Afro Classic World Tour 2022.



The Flyboy Inc. founder, nicknamed Vado D'Great, recently scored another viral hit with his latest ‘Cough’ song which was released in partnership with the EMPIRE label. The song is his follow-up to the international smash titled ‘Buga’ featuring Tekno.