Kizz Daniel confirmed to perform at 2022 World Cup

In June 2022, Kizz Daniel said a prayer on Twitter: “God I want to perform [my song] 'Buga' for [the] world cup with a mass choir" and asked fans to "help me say amen.”



Four months after, the prayer has been answered.



The Nigerian singer-songwriter born Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe announced the good news by tweet-quoting his June post with the words: "and the Lord said see you in Qatar."



Initially, Kizz's fellow Nigerian Davido was announced as the African singer billed to grace the world stage in Qatar.



Other artistes involved with the 2022 FIFA event are Americans Lil Baby and Trinidad Cardona and Doja Aisha from Qatar.



The first time the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East, 32 countries will compete for the coveted trophy starting from Sunday, November 20.



Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel, nicknamed Vado the Great, has earned another number one hit just days after release with a song titled 'Cough'. It features EMPIRE.



He has also announced the 2023 release of a new album named 'Alcohol and Cigarettes'.