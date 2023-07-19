Kitava Yvettlana crowned Miss Grand Ghana 2023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kitava Yvettlana Fosuwaa Amankwaa, a Ghanaian-Cambodian has been crowned Miss Grand Ghana 2023 at a colourful ceremony in Accra, Sunday.



"Miss Grand Ghana" is a beauty pageant that is part of the larger international beauty pageant franchise called "Miss Grand International." The main objective of Miss Grand International is to promote peace and stop violence around the world.



The pageant emphasizes not only physical beauty but also inner beauty, intelligence, and a strong commitment to advocating for peace and humanitarian causes.



“As I begin my reign as Miss Grand Ghana 2023, I will like to focus on empowering ladies through education,” said Kitava. “Education they say is the key to success. However, having the ability to identify and understand your roots through education makes you empowered as a person and that is the true feeling of success and pride.”



“On my journey to empower, I will educate the girl child in Bishop Bowers School, The Kotobabi Catholic School, Dominase Method School, and others on the need to empower and immerse themselves in knowledge, intelligence, culture, good health and ethics- the right tools they will need to achieve greatness.”



Kitava was crowned after she was appointed by organisers.



“Our appointed queen has a great background in pageantry, she embodies the definition of grand and is passionate about the honour, pride and grace,” said organisers.



About Kitava



Kitava was born in Bangkok (Thailand) and grew up in Sisaket Province (Thailand). She was raised in a Khmer-Thai family. She is one of those who lack educational opportunities and finds it difficult to further her education. This has inspired her to support education.



She is one of the people who have always pushed for equality in education. Kitava Yvettlana Fosuwaa Amankwaa studied exclusively fashion design. She is now a fashion designer, beauty queen, model, speech, and model coach. She aspires to grow and inspire people.



“Dare to dream and believe in yourself,” is a statement she choruses in order to inspire herself and others.



Kitava is the winner of Best Introduction to Miss Grand Thailand 2023. She was also part of the Top 20 Miss Grand Thailand, and Top 7 Miss Grand rising star 2023. As the winner of Miss Grand Krabi 2023, she received the Best Speech award from Miss Grand Suphanburi and Miss Grand Chachoengsao.







BB